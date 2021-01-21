CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Up 6.4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 879,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 355,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWBR shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. WBB Securities started coverage on CohBar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Get CohBar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.