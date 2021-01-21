Colgate-Palmolive Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

CL stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.46.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,756 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

