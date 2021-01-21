Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires Shares of 2,523 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,556.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 549,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 346,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.37. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,772. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

