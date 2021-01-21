Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys New Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.10. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,659. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

