Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Invests $1.34 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11,362.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,412,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.58.

Shares of EL traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $255.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,312. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $267.20. The company has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

