Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.53.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $275.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

