Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Purchases Shares of 914 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after acquiring an additional 100,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $4.58 on Thursday, hitting $793.99. 9,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,794. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $790.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $718.11.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

