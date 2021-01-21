Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $395,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.79.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

