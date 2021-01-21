Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

