Columbus Circle Investors Purchases New Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

MCRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.