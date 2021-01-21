Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMA. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

CMA stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

