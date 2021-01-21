Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

CBSH stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,243,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

