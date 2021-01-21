Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

In other news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

