Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Releases Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.
Shares of CBSH opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $73.17.
In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares in the company, valued at $53,243,965.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.
