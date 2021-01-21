Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHCT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

