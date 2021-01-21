Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $38.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

