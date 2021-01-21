Comparing Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pathfinder Cell Therapy alerts:

70.8% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Lakeland Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lakeland Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lakeland Industries has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Lakeland Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Lakeland Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries 18.93% 28.75% 24.67%

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Industries has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Lakeland Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lakeland Industries $107.81 million 2.02 $3.28 million $0.45 60.31

Lakeland Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy Company Profile

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat. The company also provides reusable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel for electric and gas utilities; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical and refining operations; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of approximately 1,600 safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Decatur, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.