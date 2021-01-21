Comparing SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) and VEREIT (NYSE:VER) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEREIT has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SL Green Realty and VEREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty 19.32% 3.99% 1.69% VEREIT 26.30% 4.73% 2.36%

Dividends

SL Green Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. VEREIT pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SL Green Realty pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VEREIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SL Green Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SL Green Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of SL Green Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of VEREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SL Green Realty and VEREIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $1.24 billion 3.64 $281.35 million $7.00 8.87 VEREIT $1.24 billion 6.42 -$300.35 million $3.47 10.49

SL Green Realty has higher revenue and earnings than VEREIT. SL Green Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VEREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and VEREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 0 10 1 0 2.09 VEREIT 0 4 3 0 2.43

SL Green Realty presently has a consensus target price of $61.69, indicating a potential downside of 0.62%. VEREIT has a consensus target price of $39.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.29%. Given VEREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VEREIT is more favorable than SL Green Realty.

Summary

VEREIT beats SL Green Realty on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 29.2 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 10.3 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

