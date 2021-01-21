Comparing Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Switch has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Switch and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 1 8 1 3.00 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus price target of $21.06, suggesting a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 2.60% 2.90% 0.94% Oblong -84.63% -78.87% -44.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Switch and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $462.31 million 8.70 $8.92 million $0.15 111.40 Oblong $12.83 million 2.66 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Summary

Switch beats Oblong on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

