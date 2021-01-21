Comparing Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE)

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Insurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Universal Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Insurance is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Universal Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Insurance -1.38% -10.94% -2.96% Third Point Reinsurance N/A 2.86% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Insurance and Third Point Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Insurance $939.35 million 0.53 $46.51 million $1.18 13.38 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.97 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats Universal Insurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages. In addition, the company provides policy and claims administration, and reinsurance intermediary services, as well as operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeowners' policies. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

