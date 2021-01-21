Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 3,884,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,955,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 7.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

