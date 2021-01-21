Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

