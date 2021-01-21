Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

CNST stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.02. 5,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,943 shares of company stock valued at $925,996. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 787,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after buying an additional 668,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 383,274 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 243,587 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,071,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,972,000 after buying an additional 230,734 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

