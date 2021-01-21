Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

CTTAY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 85,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,669. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.