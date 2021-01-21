Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

