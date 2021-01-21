Contrasting Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.27% -13.58% -7.11% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Capstone Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 5.06 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -125.24 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capstone Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Volatility & Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.9, suggesting that its share price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stitch Fix and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 5 12 0 2.45 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $36.55, suggesting a potential downside of 55.79%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Capstone Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Capstone Technologies Group

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

