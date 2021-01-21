Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 318,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 131.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 30,977 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLB traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,745. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

