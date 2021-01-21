Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 68,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.