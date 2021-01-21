Cowen Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $99.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $90.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $178.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.