Craig Hallum Raises Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $167.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.75.
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $203.88.
In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.