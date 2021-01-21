Craig Hallum Raises Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $167.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $191.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.17 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.12. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $203.88.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,678,000 after purchasing an additional 877,629 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,452,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

