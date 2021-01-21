Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $93,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in FMC by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

