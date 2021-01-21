Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRLBF. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

