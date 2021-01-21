Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.76. 625,724 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 351,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.28 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

