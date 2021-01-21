CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger Sells 27,500 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $189.77 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
