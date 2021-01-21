CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger Sells 27,500 Shares

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $189.77 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,508,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after acquiring an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,895,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

