Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $185.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Criteo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Criteo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

