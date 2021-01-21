Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Crown Point Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.28. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 22,500 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

