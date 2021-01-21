CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth $2,412,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CryoLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock worth $700,368 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRY opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

