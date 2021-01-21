Crypto Sports Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,000.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $365,147.98 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.