CryptoFranc Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $57,156.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00062210 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.45 or 0.00545301 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005749 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043151 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.81 or 0.03905913 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016473 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012944 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “
CryptoFranc can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.
