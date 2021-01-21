CSFB Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target reduced by CSFB from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 44.0% during the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,311,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,474 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,069,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

