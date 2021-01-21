CSFB Raises Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$40.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

TSE:CPX opened at C$36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Capital Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$20.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.02.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,032.50. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total transaction of C$1,303,790.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

