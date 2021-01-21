CSFB Raises TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.50

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC raised TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.25.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock opened at C$11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.73.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders sold 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 over the last 90 days.

About TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

