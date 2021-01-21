CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Announces Dividend of $0.01

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by 95.7% over the last three years.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CCLP traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 206,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,931. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $53.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 134.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.