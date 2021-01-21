CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.46

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and traded as high as $15.89. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 154,749 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.56%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

