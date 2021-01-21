Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 91,725 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $122,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

