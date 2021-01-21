Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 107,150 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 107,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 212.8% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 45,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

