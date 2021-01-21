Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 197.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 965,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 641,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 564,203 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.78, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.