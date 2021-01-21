Cumberland Advisors Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.43 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

