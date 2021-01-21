Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for the acute care and gastroenterology markets. The company’s lead product candidate, Amelior, which is in phase III clinical trials, is an intravenous formulation of ibuprofen for the treatment of both pain and fever. Its products also comprise Acetadote, an intravenous formulation of N-acetylcysteine for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; and Kristalose, a prescription laxative product, which is a crystalline form of lactulose to enhance patient acceptance and compliance. In addition, the company is developing a treatment for fluid buildup in the lungs of cancer patients and an anti-infective for treating fungal infections in immuno-compromised patients. “

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.