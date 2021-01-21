CWV Chain 1-Day Volume Tops $11,259.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.33 million and $11,259.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

